People across country 'scared' by killing of Baba Siddique: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Sunday that people across the country are "scared" by the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, and gangsters have created an almost similar atmosphere in Delhi.

Kejriwal, without naming anyone, alleged "they" want to bring "Gangster Raj" in the country and the people will have to stand against them.

Siddique (66), a former Maharashtra minister, was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot dead on Saturday night.

Kejriwal in a post on X said, "The incident of killing of an NCP leader in public in Mumbai has scared the people not only in Maharshtra but the whole country. They have created an almost similar atmosphere in Delhi. They want to bring Gangster Raj in entire country. Public will now have to stand up to them." The BJP is a partner in the coalition government in Maharashtra and leads the government at the Centre.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi has been lashing at the Centre and the lieutenant governor, alleging criminal gangs active in the capital were making extortion calls to businessmen and even political leaders.

The party leaders have alleged that the local police does not take action on complaints and the law and order situation is worsening.

Some incidents of shooting at commercial establishments, including a hotel and a car resale outlet, related to extortion were reported in Delhi in the recent past.

Several accused have been arrested in connection with these incidents.