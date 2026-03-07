People afraid to speak their minds in Assam under present CM: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Mar 7 (PTI) Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday alleged that people in the state are afraid to express themselves freely under the present government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Gogoi, who was declared as the party candidate for Jorhat Assembly constituency, arrived in the Upper Assam town to begin campaigning for the polls likely to be held in April.

"Only one particular family has prospered in the state, and that family has managed to occupy nearly 12,000 bighas across Assam," Gogoi told reporters here.

The number of liquor shops inside villages has increased while government schools are being shut down, he alleged.

''People of Assam want Sarma removed from the CM's chair. He has repeatedly undermined the dignity of the office," he alleged.

Gogoi claimed the Congress has been receiving overwhelming support from the public during its ongoing 'Xomoy Poribortonor' (Time for Change) campaign.

He said though the date for the Assembly election has not yet been announced, there is a strong possibility that the election will be held before Bohag Bihu.

"We have around 30 days in our hands, and these are extremely valuable. I have urged our party workers to go door-to-door every day during this period," he said.

Asked about the opposition alliance, the APCC president said he remains ''hopeful'' about it.

''We held a joint press conference with three parties. In the coming days, we will begin joint campaign programmes and address public meetings together across Assam," he said.

Asked about the alliance with Raijor Dal, Gogoi said, "I am still hopeful. I believe the issues will be resolved soon." "I am not disappointed yet. I am still hopeful that an alliance will happen....It may take a little time, but time has not run out yet," he said. PTI DG DG MNB