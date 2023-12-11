People aiding in drug propagation should be treated as 'anti-nationals': Tripura Guv

Agartala, Dec 11 (PTI) Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy on Monday said those aiding in the propagation of drugs in the northeastern state should be socially boycotted and treated as "anti-nationals" as they are "committing a crime against the country".

Advertisment

Reddy was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of 'Viksit Bharat@2047' programme at Raj Bhavan.

"Drugs are coming from Myanmar and some locals are helping (in its propagation). They are committing a crime against the nation. I appeal to all to socially boycott such people and treat them as anti-nationals," he said.

Asserting that the police have been doing a great job with regard to the anti-drug campaign, the governor underlined the need to launch a social boycott drive against those aiding in the circulation of drugs.

Till August this year, a total of 746 people have been booked in connection with 445 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and contraband items, including heroin, worth Rs 91.84 crore has been seized in this period, according to a police report. PTI PS ACD