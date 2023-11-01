People angry at BJP-JJP govt, will teach them lesson in Haryana polls next year: Hooda

Yamunanagar (Haryana), Nov 1 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said there was growing public anger against the state's BJP-JJP government and people would teach the alliance a lesson in next year's election.

"People are fed up with the BJP-JJP government," the former chief minister said, addressing a 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' in the Radaur assembly constituency here.

Hooda said he was saddened by the decline of Haryana on various developmental indicators. "Till 2014, Haryana was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, job creation, law and order, welfare of farmers, poor and businessmen. Every section was happy," he said.

"It is sad that Haryana today has reached the 17th position in growth rate and tops in unemployment, crime and drug addiction... This government made big promises to the public like hiking monthly old age pension to Rs 5,100, doubling farmers' income, opening medical colleges in every district, and giving good prices of sugarcane. But after nine years, people are feeling cheated," the leader of the opposition in the assembly alleged.

Hooda said between 2005 and 2014, the then Congress government increased the price of sugarcane from Rs 117 to Rs 310 per quintal.

"In the name of increasing the price of sugarcane, the present government sometimes increases it by Rs 5 and sometimes by Rs 10 per quintal. When sugar is so expensive in the market, why is the government not giving the price of sugarcane at least at Rs 450 per quintal," he asked.

Hooda said if Congress comes to power in Haryana next year, the price of sugarcane will be increased to a minimum of Rs 450 per quintal from the current rate of Rs 372.

"When the Congress comes to power in the state, old age pension will be the highest in the country at Rs 6,000, cooking gas cylinder will be given for Rs 500, old pension scheme for employees will be restored and free plots of 100 square yards will be given to the poor," he said.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan said it was time to overthrow the BJP-JJP government.

He said that under the BJP-JJP government, corruption has become rampant and the state's debt has increased from Rs 70,000 crore in 2014 to more than Rs 3 lakh crore. "The economy has collapsed due to the wrong policies of this government," Bhan alleged.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda alleged the BJP-JJP government has pushed the youth of the state into the abyss of unemployment. Some have been driven towards drugs, some towards crime and some forced to sell their houses and go abroad, he added.

"Inflation is skyrocketing and people's household budgets have been hit really hard. Haryana has the highest VAT, most expensive electricity and least relief. Arrogance in this government is at its peak. If farmers, labourers, youths, government employees, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, sarpanch and sportspersons demand justice, they are lathi-charged," the MP alleged.

Haryana assembly polls are due next year and over the next few months, the Congress plans to hold a rally in each of the 90 assembly constituencies. PTI COR SUN IJT IJT