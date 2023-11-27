People are angry with BRS, no one wants KCR govt to come back to power: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday claimed there was an atmosphere of "anger" against the ruling BRS in Telangana and that the people did not want the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation to come back to power.

Addressing an election rally at Huzurabad, the senior BJP leader said he toured Telangana during the campaigning and claimed that following an atmosphere of "anger" against the BRS government, "no one wants the KCR government to come back to power."

Attacking the BRS and Congress over 'parivarvaad' (dynasty) rule, Shah said if the people elect BJP, the chief minister will be made from BC. However, it they vote for the BRS or Congress, the CM will be from one particular family.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have decided to make a BC as the chief minister in Telangana. "And hence, time has come to give VRS to BRS and the time has come to send their vehicle (BRS symbol car) to the garage," Shah said.

"On November 30, this KCR government has to be changed or not? A Backward Caste member should be made as chief minister or not?," Shah asked the crowd.

To remove the BRS government, the BJP has to be elected, he said.

Shah reiterated his allegation that a deal had been made between the ruling BRS in Telangana and Congress to make KCR chief minister again and that KCR would later help Rahul Gandhi to become prime minister.

"I would like to tell you the prime minister’s post is not vacant. In 2024 also Narendra Modi ji is going to become prime minister," Shah said.

He said the Congress MLAs who won in the previous elections joined the BRS.

"A vote for Congress means a vote for BRS and corruption," he alleged.

Shah said the Congress, BRS and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM are dynastic parties and accused that these three parties believe in corruption and vote to them means vote to corruption.

He further hit out at the three parties of indulging in minority appeasement.

Shah alleged that KCR does not celebrate September 17, the day the princely state of Hyderabad merged with the Indian union in 1948, as Hyderabad Liberation Day "out of fear of Owaisi".

"Due to fear of Owaisi, he (KCR) gave four per cent reservation to the minority and we will abolish the four per cent Muslim reservation and provide the benefit to OBCs, SCs and STs," he said.

He listed out the developmental works undertaken by the Modi government in Telangana.

Shah also highlighted the Telangana BJP's manifesto for the Legislative Assembly polls, including making a backward caste leader as chief minister in the state, if the party is elected to power, reduction of VAT on fuel prices and a promise to arrange free darshan at Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The BJP leader appealed to the people to ensure that sitting MLA Eatala Rajender wins with a massive majority from Huzurabad constituency.

Rajender is also taking on KCR in the Gajwel constituency.

"I know Rajender ji is going to win from Huzurabad and you will ensure his victory. His (Rajender) victory margin should be so high that a signal should go to KCR," Shah urged the people.

"What was his (Rajender) mistake, because he opposed to corruption and 'parivarvaad', he was made victim by KCR," Shah said.

Rajender, who had been a senior BRS leader, was removed from the State Cabinet by KCR earlier over allegations of land-grabbing.

Rajender had dismissed the allegations and quit as an MLA. He had joined the BJP and subsequently won a byelection.