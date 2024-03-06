People are not doing well in your rule, Palaniswami tells Stalin

Chennai, Mar 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday criticised the newly launched DMK government initiative 'Neengal Nalama' (Are you doing well), commenting that people are facing a several issues under the current dispensation and are therefore not doing well.

The AIADMK general secretary also targeted the ruling DMK over narcotics allegedly being freely available in the state, an issue raised by PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss as well.

Tagging Chief Minister M K Stalin in a post on social media platform X, Palaniswami alleged that "welfare schemes have been stopped, (and) law and order is in tatters." Furthermore, he pointed out: "Property tax, house tax, water tax and power tariff have gone up; prices are skyrocketing. Tamil Nadu has been pushed to the sad state of affairs of free availability of drugs. There is a question mark on the people's livelihoods; they are not doing well in your rule." Ramadoss expressed concern over the drug menace, referring to the latest seizure of 99 kg of hashish worth Rs 108 crore near the Mandapam coast, and said, "Increasing drug trafficking from Tamil Nadu is of great concern." Writing on X, he said, "Liquor and ganja are already ruining the lives of youth of the state. Now international drug cartels also have begun targeting them. The Tamil Nadu government should wake up at least now and take serious action against narcotic substances (trade) and make the state drugs-free." PTI SA ANE