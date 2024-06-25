People are once again looking up to Cong to provide good governance in Delhi: Devender Yadav

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Tuesday addressed executive committee meetings of Adarsh Nagar and Karawal Nagar district Congress committees to take suggestions on how to further strengthen the party and consolidate the gains at the grass-root level, a statement said.

Addressing the Congress workers, Yadav said it is a matter of great pride that the party's vote share has gone up in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

This is an encouraging sign as people are once again looking up to the party to provide good governance in Delhi, he added.

Yadav said the national capital had witnessed unprecedented developments when the Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years and added that people still recall those good days.

Delhiites have to struggle to get potable water now and frequent power cuts, water-logging, and air and water pollution have made their lives miserable, he alleged, according to a statement.

Yadav said the discussions and interactions with the grass-root level workers will be a regular feature to strengthen the party at the booth level which will put the party in a commanding position when Delhi goes to the assembly polls.

The workers should continue their hard work to further strengthen the party at the ground level by reaching out to the people and finding solutions to their problems, he added. PTI NIT AS AS