People are watching BJP govt's deception of denying funds, justice to TN: Stalin

Chennai, Apr 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday charged the BJP government at the Centre with "deceiving" the state by denying the disaster relief fund and justice, too, and cautioned that people were watching every action of the Centre.

Though the state government has demanded Rs 37,907 crore for relief and rehabilitation following the widespread destruction caused by the Michaung cyclone and unprecedented rains (in December 2023), the Centre had announced only Rs 276 crore, he said.

"This too after we approached the Supreme Court (seeking the aid from the Centre)," the chief minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

The Tamil Nadu government has so far spent Rs 2,477 crore from the State Disaster Fund towards the immediate relief and rehabilitation of the affected people, Stalin said.

"Our people are watching every action of the BJP government which is deceiving that there's no fund and no justice to Tamil Nadu," the chief minister said. PTI JSP KH