People asked not to visit forest areas near LoC during night hours in J-K’s Poonch

Mendhar/Poonch, Jul 1 (PTI) People living near the LoC (Line of Control) in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district have been asked not to visit forest areas wearing shawls or blankets during night hours to avoid any untoward incident, an official said.

However, they were asked to seek prior permission from the Army or police unit concerned in case of an emergency, an order issued by Mendhar Sub-divisional Magistrate Imran Rashid Kataria said.

The order was issued after the Army raised concern over some civilians visiting the forest areas or fields wearing shawls or blankets during night hours.

“Whereas, various security agencies often launch search operations in the forest areas along the LoC during odd hours in order to combat anti-national or anti-social activities by miscreants.

“In this context, the general public is hereby informed through the medium of this circular that no person shall visit or roam in the forest areas during late night hours from 9 pm to 4 am wearing shawls or blankets without seeking prior permission from concerned Army or police authorities in order to avoid any mishap/untoward incident,” the order reads.

In the past week, three persons found moving suspiciously were detained by the Army from different forward areas in the Mendhar sector.