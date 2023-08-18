People associated with RSS-BJP ideology did not support Quit India Movement: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Aug 18 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Friday that those associated with the RSS-BJP ideology did not support the Quit India Movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi and to conceal this fact, the party is now running a campaign for hoising the national flag in every house.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yadav alleged that after the party came to power, it initiated a "new quit India movement" wherein industrialists close to the party were allowed to leave the country after borrowing huge sums from banks.

"There is a long list (of such industrialists) and the public knows it all," he said while addressing a training camp for Samajwadi Party workers in Fatehpur.

"People associated with the ideology of the BJP and its mother organisation RSS opposed the Quit India Movement led by Mahatma Gandhi. To conceal this fact, they are now hoisting the national flag in every house," he said, according to a party statement.

He accused the BJP government of raising the prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas. Inflation has also gone up, he said. "BJP is filling the pockets of the rich by stealing from the pockets of the poor," he alleged.

"The BJP government with bulldozers is the biggest land mafia. BJP leaders have occupied maximum land in Ayodhya. But remember, bulldozers don't have brains. If the government changes, the direction of the bulldozer will change too," he told the meeting.

He accused the BJP of corruption and alleged that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has worsened since the party assumed power in the state.

"The BJP has betrayed the youth. If the Samajwadi Party comes to power, instead of the Agniveer Yojana, they will give full-term jobs to the youth," the former chief minister said.

"Democracy is in danger today. The BJP government is trying to influence courts as well," he alleged.

SP leaders Shivpal Singh Yadav and Naresh Uttam Patel were among those who addressed the two-day training camp. PTI CDN SMN