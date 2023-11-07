People at panchayat level to be involved in campaign against drug menace: Himachal Pradesh governor

Shimla, Nov 7 (PTI) People at the panchayat level would be roped in a campaign against the drug menace while the participation of public representatives will also be ensured to eradicate this menace, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Tuesday.

Presiding over the closing ceremony of the foundation day function of Bharat Scouts and Guide here, he lauded the efforts of the scouts in spreading awareness amongst the masses against drugs through their special campaigns.

"I am starting a campaign in collaboration with the state government and would incorporate youth and ensure participation of public representatives and common people at village and panchayat level against drug menace in the state," the governor said.

He said people from all walks of life need to come together and work to end the drug menace in the state.

Bharat Scouts and Guides has shaped the lives of many youths who have been able to develop their physical, mental, intellectual and spiritual abilities, thus contributing towards economic development, Shukla said. At the event, he honoured 42 members of Bharat Scouts and Guides and Rangers and Rovers and awarded certificates of appreciation to 222 state-level award winners. Director of Higher Education Amarjeet Sharma presented a detailed report about the activities of Bharat Scouts and Guides and the activities carried out by them throughout the year. PTI BPL NSD NSD