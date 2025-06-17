People back hardworking persons, not idlers: Eknath Shinde taunts Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday took a fresh swipe at his arch rival and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, saying people support hardworking persons and not those who remain inactive at home.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in Maharashtra in March 2020, Thackeray's rivals and detractors have been targeting him, saying he did not step out of his home to help people at that time despite being the chief minister and conducted only Facebook lives.

Shinde said, "People's government was formed in 2022. Since then, instead of merely engaging in accusations and criticism, we have focused on delivering concrete results. That is why the public supports those who work, not those who remain inactive at home." He was speaking here during the induction of four former corporators from Nashik, who quit the Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) and joined the ruling Shiv Sena.

Shinde's rebellion against Thackeray's leadership in June 2022 led to a split in the Shiv Sena and collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. After that, Shinde became the chief minister with BJP's support. Following the November 2024 assembly polls, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis assumed the top post, while Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar were appointed as the deputy CMs.

"We are committed to upholding the ideals and developmental vision of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. In the last election, your symbol was the bow and arrow and now it is yours once again. You have all come back home," Shinde said.

Deputy CM Shinde also emphasised Nashik's deep-rooted emotional and historical connection with the Shiv Sena and its bow and arrow (poll symbol).

He expressed confidence that the new entrants would further strengthen the party base in Nashik and vowed to fast-track development in the district.

He added that during his tenure as the chief minister (from June 2022 to November 2024), his administration prioritised the development of the state and the implementation of welfare schemes for the people.

"The voters have shown immense faith in the Shiv Sena in the assembly elections," Shinde noted.

He underscored that people from all corners of Maharashtra are joining the Shiv Sena because it keeps its promises and prioritises welfare of the people.

"Shiv Sena is committed to development. The corporators who joined today are grassroots workers who believe in action. That is why every day, people from different parties are choosing Shiv Sena," he said. PTI MR NP