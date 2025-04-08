People being denied house because of caste or religion is `disheartening': Maharashtra Governor

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said it is "disheartening" to hear that people are sometimes denied house due to their caste or religion, and asserted that this discrimination must end.

Speaking at the `Lokmat World Peace and Harmony Through Interfaith Dialogue,' the governor said the concept of interfaith dialogue is not new.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Vijay Darda, former Rajya Sabha MP and the chairman of the Lokmat Media Group, were also present at the event.

"In a multi-religious and multi-cultural society it is essential that we teach our citizens to respect all faiths. This has to begin from schools and colleges," the governor said.

Schools and colleges should be encouraged to celebrate the festivals of all religions, he said, adding, "In the name of secularism, we are preventing our students from celebrating the festivals of all religions." Parents should introduce their children to the places of worship of different religions which will foster respect and empathy for other religions, Radhakrishnan said.

"It is disheartening to hear that people are being denied housing based on caste or religion and that has to be ended once for all. World peace and harmony can be created merely by interfaith dialogue. We have to make every citizen a stakeholder in peace and goodwill," he stated.

Interfaith dialogue can bridge divides, dismantle prejudices and foster a deeper understanding of shared humanity, the governor said.

Arif Mohammad Khan said Indian culture is not identified by language, the colour of skin, or faith. He also said accountability is an important concept in Indian culture and emphasised that "what goes around comes around".

"There are consequences of every act. We (Indians) never said diversity weakens us. We always said diversity, plurality is natural law and it should be respected," he said.

Vijay Darda said it is necessary to focus on brotherhood, welfare of people, world peace and compassion and forgiveness.