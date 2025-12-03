People brave rain, take part in Karthigai Deepam festival with fervour in TN's Thiruvannamalai

Thiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu), Dec 3 (PTI) Several lakh devotees braved rain and circumambulated the holy hill of Thiruvannamalai, traversing 14 km long path on barefoot, as huge ghee lamp was lit atop the 2,668 feet high hill with customary religious fervour, in the event of annual Karthigai Deepam festival on Wednesday evening.

The event signifies the conclusion of the grand ten-day festival at the renowned Sri Arunachaleshwar temple here that commenced on November 24 with the hoisting of holy flag on temple's golden flagmast.

Braving the adverse weather conditions, a clan of fishermen who traditionally light the 'Maha Deepam' (grand lamp) lifted five-feet high copper cauldron, which is used as lamp, weighing 175 kg, 600 kg of ghee, 10 kg camphor, and 1,500 metres of cotton cloth that was used as a wick to the summit of the hill prepared the lamp. They lit the lamp at 6 pm as is the custom. The huge wick burned bright with the dark sky on the background.

On seeing the flame on the hill people lit up the town with rows of earthen lamps and electrical decorative lights in their homes and establishments, to celebrate this festival of light.

Earlier, priests of the temple with historical and religious importance commenced the activities related to the festival in the shrine down hill and lit the first flame, the Bharani Deepam, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu, and higher officials of the department took part.

A multitude of devotees from many southern states holding colourful umbrellas began gathering at the temple and the famous cirucumambulation path since morning on Wednesday.

The number of devotees who had turned up increased as several families gathered in the evening as there was a let up in rain.