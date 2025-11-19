People called me boy with 'Sathya Sai Baba-like hair': Sachin Tendulkar

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 19 (PTI) Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday revealed that he never had a haircut until he was five years old, which led people to call him the "ladka (boy) with Sathya Sai Baba-like hair." Speaking at the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba, Tendulkar recalled that the late spiritual leader had sent him a book during a training camp in Bengaluru ahead of the 2011 World Cup, which later became a "constant companion".

"I remember, I was only five years old, and wherever I went, including school, people would refer to me as 'wo jo chota bachha hai na, jiske baal Sathya Sai Baba jaise se hai' (the naughty boy with hair like Sathya Sai Baba's)," the cricketer said.

"Wo hi ladka, wo bahut Sharaareti ladka tha..." (That huge hair was only because I had not had a haircut until I was five), he added.

Referring to the book, Tendulkar said it gave him the inner strength to perform on the field and remain reassured during challenging moments.

He recalled India’s 2011 World Cup victory against Sri Lanka in Mumbai as "the golden moment" of his cricketing career.

"And that was only possible because of the blessings of our well-wishers, our gurus, and above all, Baba's blessings," he said.

Tendulkar added that Sathya Sai Baba always advised not to judge people but to understand them, accept them as they are, and adapt accordingly.