People can now visit Amrit Udyan till 6 pm, says Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Amrit Udyan in the Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be open for people from 10 am to 6 pm on all days except Mondays, according to an official statement.

The garden is open to the public till March 31. It remains closed on Monday for maintenance.

"People can visit the Udyan six days a week except on Mondays between 10 am and 6 pm (last entry -- 5 pm). Earlier, it was open between 10 am and 5 pm (last entry - 4 pm)," said the statement issued by the President's office on Saturday.

Booking can be made at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/visit/amrit-udyan/rE.

Walk-in visitors have to register themselves at the facilitation counters or the self-service kiosk near gate no. 12 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated 'Udyan Utsav 2024' on February 1 and opened the Amrit Udyan for the public on February 2.