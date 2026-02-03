People celebrate on streets as Yumnam Khemchand elected Manipur BJP legislature party leader

Imphal, Feb 3 (PTI) Hundreds of people thronged BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh's house in Singjamei locality of Imphal on Tuesday evening to celebrate his election as the saffron party's new legislature party leader in Manipur.

Y Khemchand Singh was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Manipur on Tuesday, paving the way for the formation of a popular government in the northeastern state with him as its head.

Well-wishers and supporters congratulated his family members, burst firecrackers and danced on the roads.

Thongam Shanti Devi, a resident of Singjamei constituency, said, "It's a matter of pride for us to have our MLA elected as the legislature party leader. He has improved the condition of roads and other infrastructure in the constituency." "We now believe he will expand throughout the state the work he has been doing for our constituency," she added.

S Bunao Singh, another resident of Singjamei, told PTI, "Our MLA has the onerous task of navigating one year through the 2027 assembly elections. It will be a litmus test. I hope he pulls it off and takes the state to better days without compromising on the key issues." Sixty-two-year-old Y Khemchand Singh, a Taekwondo player, has been elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly in 2017 and 2022 from Singjamei constituency as a BJP candidate.

On December 8 last year, he became the first Meitei MLA to visit relief camps housing internally displaced persons from the Kuki community at Ukhrul's Litan and Chassad in Kamjong district. He interacted with the Kuki IDPs.

He had earlier served as Speaker of Manipur Assembly from 2017 to 2022.

In 2022, he was appointed as a cabinet minister in the second Biren Singh government, holding the portfolios of Municipal Administration and Housing Development (MAHUD), Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and the Education departments.

Manipur has been under President's rule since February 13, 2025. The 60-member assembly was put on suspended animation after President's rule was imposed. PTI COR ACD