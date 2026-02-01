'People-centric, visionary': Nadda hails Union Budget

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Union minister J P Nadda on Sunday hailed the Union Budget as "people-centric, welfare-oriented and visionary", asserting that it gives new direction to India’s economic growth aligned with the goal of making a developed country.

This is an "inclusive and comprehensive" budget dedicated to the youth of the country, the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a slew of measures to boost manufacturing, a tax holiday for global data centres, and incentives for the agriculture and tourism sectors as she unveiled a Rs 53.5 lakh crore budget seen as a long-term blueprint for sustaining growth amid rising global risks.

Nadda, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, said it is a "people-centric, welfare-oriented, and visionary" budget that gives new direction to India’s economic growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The budget is aligned to the goal of a 'Vikasit Bharat' by 2047, the former BJP president said.

Nadda said the primary objective of this budget is to provide equal opportunities to all under the policy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of every citizen, and make them active partners in the country's development.

"Undoubtedly, this budget lays out a roadmap for development of villages, the poor, farmers, youth and women, while also driving industrial transformation," he said.

Nadda said the Indian economy is progressing at the "fastest pace" in the world and moving steadily toward a "bright future".

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and their entire team for this revolutionary budget," the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare as well as Chemicals and Fertilizers added Nadda said under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the NDA government's commitment that healthcare services reach every citizen is evident from the fact that over the past 12 years, the health sector budget has seen an impressive increase by 176 per cent.

"The allocation of more than Rs 1,05,000 crore for health sector this year reflects an increase of approximately 9 per cent over the last year's budget," the health minister said.

This budget also places special emphasis on mental health, which is a welcome step, he added.

Nadda said the proposed upgradation of the central mental health institutions in Ranchi and Tezpur, and announcement of establishing a NIMHANS in North India, is "commendable".

The establishment of WHO Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar is a "matter of pride" for all Indians, he added.

Nadda, who also holds chemicals and fertilizers portfolio, said the proposal to further strengthen the CDSCO to ensure that medicines manufactured in India meet global quality standards is "highly commendable".

Under the Biopharma Shakti Initiative, the government has proposed an investment of Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years in the biopharmaceutical sector, which will promote domestic production of advanced biological medicines and biosimilars, he said.

The minister said the announcement about establishing three new NIPERs (National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research) and further upgrade the existing seven institutes will mark the beginning of a "new era" in India’s pharmaceutical sector.

"Additionally, to strengthen the chemical industry, three special chemical parks will be developed across various states," he added.

To combat the rising burden of non-communicable diseases caused by changing lifestyles, the health minister said that the proposal to support allied healthcare institutes will help train one lakh professionals over the next five years.

This will not only generate employment opportunities but will also improve the quality of healthcare services, he said.

Nadda said the proposal to establish trauma and emergency care centres in every district hospital will ensure immediate access to medical services for the general public.

"Along with increased health allocations, this research- and development-focused budget is aimed at strengthening India’s healthcare sector," he said.

A "substantial increase" has been made in the budget of the ICMR and the department of health research, enabling the development of new medicines, vaccines, and cutting-edge treatment technologies, he added. PTI PK PK KVK KVK