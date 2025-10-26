People converting to Christianity but remaining Hindu on documents to avail reservation: VHP leader

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday expressed concern over the so-called 'crypto-Christians' in the country, claiming that such individuals do not change their official records after conversion to avail reservation benefits. Speaking to reporters in Prayagraj, VHP General Secretary (organisation) Milind Parande claimed that such individuals are Christians in faith and worship, but remain Hindus on official documents. He noted that neither the government nor society is aware of their conversion, and only the Church knows their true religious affiliation.

He alleged that the Church has adopted a strategy of not changing the names of converts, so that conversions remain hidden. "This way, Christians can claim that conversions are not taking place, and population statistics appear unchanged," he said.

"After conversion, such people do not change their names or official records because they wish to continue availing reservation benefits," he claimed.

Parande said, "When the VHP examines voter lists, some villages show no Christians at all — yet there are multiple churches there. If no Christians live in those villages, then for whom were these churches built? It clearly indicates they are meant for conversions." Additionally, the VHP leader claimed that several conspiracies — both domestic and foreign — aim to weaken Hindus and India, one of which is to push the country's youth toward drug addiction.

He said that India lies between the 'Golden Crescent' (Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan) and the 'Golden Triangle' (Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar) — two major narcotics-producing regions — making it both a transit route and a target for the drug trade.

Parande informed that the Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini, affiliates of the VHP, are preparing to launch a nationwide awareness campaign against drug abuse.

"In November and December, Bajrang Dal volunteers will visit nearly 6,000 blocks across the country to engage youth in anti-drug activities, while Durga Vahini members will conduct similar campaigns in about 4,000 blocks," he said.

He warned that drug addiction is destroying families, financial stability, and health, calling it a serious national concern. PTI RAJ ABN ABN MPL MPL