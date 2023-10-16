People detained from Jantar Mantar for denouncing Israel over Gaza action

New Delhi: At least 50 people were detained for protesting against Israel's war against Hamas at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

According to police, a call was given by different organisations including the leftist All India Students' Association to hold a protest denouncing Israel's attack on Gaza Strip.

"Over 100 persons had gathered at the Jantar-Mantar to protest. Since the protesters did not have permission, they were detained. Heavy police force deployment has been arranged to maintain law and order conditions," a police officer said.

The Delhi Police detained the protesters as soon as they reached the spot and pushed them into police buses.

AISA later issued a release demanding the release of its members.