People disenchanted with Cong govt in Telangana, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said people are disenchanted with the ruling Congress in Telangana and that the BJP would emerge as the "number one party" in the future.

The Congress government has not fulfilled any of its election promises and common people are voicing dissatisfaction, Reddy, president of BJP in Telangana, told reporters here.

BRS drew a blank, while Congress and BJP won eight seats each (of the 17) in the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi retained his Hyderabad LS constituency.

Earlier, speaking at a party event, Reddy alleged that "people's situation" had turned from bad to worse in the Congress government which came to power after people had voted out the BRS.

The Congress government has not given any new PDS ration cards, social security pensions and houses to poor people, but the debt burden is mounting, he said.

The BJP is a cadre-based party, while there are family-run parties across the country, he said. PTI SJR SJR KH