People displaced by Manipur's ethnic violence demonstrate, seeking to return home

Imphal, Nov 22 (PTI) Hundreds of people displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur on Saturday attempted to return home in Churachandpur from the camps in Binshnupur district where they have been living for the last two and a half years, but were stopped by security forces, prompting them to hold a demonstration.

These violence-affected people, who belong to the Meitei community, lived in the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district before the ethnic clashes broke out in May 2023. Over the last two years, they have been living in camps in Bishnupur, which is a part of the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley.

Similarly, Kukis living in the Valley districts have fled to the hill districts where they dominate.

As these internally displaced persons (IDPs) marched towards Churachandpur, security forces stopped them at Kwakta, nearly 11 km from the border of the district, officials said.

The forces put up barricades, barbed wires and parked heavy vehicles on the road to prevent any further movement, they said.

After being stopped, the IDPs started a demonstration, demanding that they be allowed to return to their homes. They also raised slogans against the Sangai festival, organised by the government.

Similar attempts were also made on Friday, and the IDPs were stopped at Phougakchao Ikhai, leading to a clash with the forces.

In Imphal West district's Canchipur, a group of women also demonstrated against the festival.

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo Council expressed concern over the attempts made by the IDPs to march towards their homes in Churachandpur district, calling it a "provocation".

The council reiterated its demand for the creation of a Union Territory for the Kuki Zo people.

Manipur has been under the President's Rule since February after CM N Biren Singh, who led a BJP government, resigned amid criticism of his administration's handling of the ethnic violence, which claimed over 260 lives. PTI CORR SOM