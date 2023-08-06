People do not want a John, people want a Raghavan: Vedanta Group Chairman on Tamils leading Silicon Valley firms

Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) Founder-Chairman of Vedanta Group Anil Agarwal on Sunday heaped praises on Tamil Nadu for the place its people hold at the top of companies across sectors globally, and said that in Silicon Valley, people do not want a 'John', people want a 'Raghavan'.

On a brief visit to the city, the business icon said the people of Tamil Nadu were thriving across sectors.

"For me to come to Tamil Nadu, it is a dream come true. This is a very, very special land of opportunity, land of spiritualism, land of entertainment, land of sports. Anything you talk about, Tamil Nadu has its place," he said.

Earlier in the day, Agarwal along with Apollo Hospitals Vice Chairperson Preetha Reddy and other senior officials inaugurated the Surana High Tech International School in Chennai set up by the Surana Group of Institutions.

"It is amazing how this state is ahead of everybody. I have been told that major manufacturing of entire automobiles comes from here." Agarwal said.

"The best of textiles which have been used anywhere in the world comes from here. The human resources you have, you go to Silicon Valley, you go to America, you see people from Tamil Nadu. People don't want John, People want Raghavan," he quipped.

Even in the entertainment sector, Tamil Nadu is moving ahead, he said. "I have been in this state, I have met (AIADMK leader and late chief minister) J Jayalalithaa, I had set up the largest copper business in Tuticorin, then the largest plant of Madras Aluminium which is in Mettur. We run one of the best schools in Mettur," he said.

"This is an interesting land. Tamil Nadu. I always find this land as the land of Karma Bhoomi," he said.

Addressing the students present at the venue, he said, "Very pleased that I am with youngsters today. I have especially come for you. You are the people who are going to lead, whether it is politics, business. Be an engineer, doctor." "In today's time, laptops and smartphones are a window to the world, and whatever you are doing you can accelerate," he said.

Speaking about the changes occurring in the world and advocating vegetarianism, Agarwal mentioned how globally people are seeing plant-based diets differently now. "Earlier when we used to say vegetarian, people would look (at) us very differently. Today, when you say I am a Vegan, people look at you with respect," he said.

Recalling his past when he landed in the United Kingdom 27 years ago, Agarwal said, "I would watch CNBC television channel but not be able to understand (even) 10 per cent. I was very curious, (I felt) that I have to do something...," he said, adding how later his "company got listed at USD 2 billion and raised USD 35 billion and invested it all into India." Appealing to the students there to be "focused" on their career, he said, "Whatever you want to achieve, you will achieve once you are determined." Referring to his experience in setting up 13 Hindu schools in the United Kingdom, he said he fought for four-five years to set up a Hindu school in London, as they were particular about why a Hindu school, Muslim school and Sikh school should be set up.

"The syllabus is the same, and I made them (the United Kingdom government) agree, and we started a school called Krishna Avanti School. We now have 13 schools. Wherever Indians are there, these schools are present. Apart from the syllabus, what we make is vegetarian food." he said, making a push for vegetarianism.

Hearing positive reviews about the school, the late Queen Elizabeth II had visited the school at the time and liked it, Agarwal noted. "The Queen heard about this school; she wanted to take up a visit since she hardly goes out. Prince Phillip had also come to the school and we had a small temple on campus. She liked it." he said.

The Surana Group of Institutions has inked a pact with US-based High Tech School, to set up 'Surana High Tech International School' in the city at an investment of over Rs 100 crore.

"We are extremely proud of our school, and we would be delighted to show you our multidimensional approach curriculum where children enjoy learning with pleasure and in full measure," Surana Group of Institutions President Kailashmul Dugar said. PTI VIJ ANE