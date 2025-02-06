People ensured Oppn 'drowned' in assembly polls: Shinde on Mahayuti's sweeping victory

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 6 (PTI) No alliance had earlier managed to win 237 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday while lauding the state's citizens for the Mahayuti's stellar win in the November polls.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, swept the assembly polls, winning 230 seats, with BJP alone coming close to the halfway mark with 132 seats.

Speaking at an 'aabhaar sabha' event in Nanded, Shinde praised the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which was started during his tenure as chief minister, and said "brothers and sisters had ensured the opposition drowned in the polls".

Asserting that people were joining his party in large numbers, Shinde said," The Shiv Sena is not owned by anyone, it belongs to the workers. Balasaheb Thackeray always treated party workers like companions." However, some people started treating party workers like servants, he said. It is a charge Shinde routinely levels against former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Sena split in June 2022.

"We contested 80 seats and won 60 in the assembly polls. But the UBT (Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction) contested 97 and got 20 seats. The people have shown which is the real Sena. Now leaders must work along with party workers for the local body polls," Shinde added.

The Deputy CM also said he would ensure quick completion of the Bal Thackeray Turmeric Research Centre in Hingoli and other schemes, mainly connected to irrigation, in Marathwada region.

State minister Gulabrao Patil, while praising Shinde for the welfare schemes implemented when the latter was CM, said the Sena would have won 100 assembly seats if Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party was not part of the Mahayuti. Pawar's party won 41 seats.

Patil, the state water supply and sanitation minister, said 11 irrigation schemes have been sanctioned for Marathwada. PTI AW BNM