People exchange sweets, light diyas to celebrate Diwali in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) Diwali was celebrated with great fervour, gaiety and enthusiasm in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday.

Advertisment

Candles, diyas (earthen lamps) and electric lights dotted houses and people exchanged sweets and gifts on the occasion.

Marketplaces witnessed a rush for last-minute shopping as festive spirit gripped the two states and their joint capital, Chandigarh.

Security was tightened across the two states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, especially in and around vital installations, markets and places of worship, officials said.

Advertisment

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini celebrated the occasion with the elderly and children at the Baba Bansiwala Vridh Ashram and Sakshi Balkunj Ashram in his Assembly constituency, Ladwa in Kurukshetra district.

He distributed sweets, shawls and fruit baskets.

The chief minister said he felt fortunate to receive blessings from the elders on the auspicious occasion.

Advertisment

At the Sakshi Balkunj Ashram, Saini extended his blessings to the children living there and wished them a Happy Diwali.

He encouraged the children to study with dedication and work hard, emphasising that goals can only be achieved through perseverance.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also extended his warm greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali.

Advertisment

Punjab Governor and Administrator, Union Territory of Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya also extended their greetings to people.

Describing the festival as a celebration of light, joy and harmony, Dattatreya emphasised the significance of Diwali as a time to spread love, compassion and unity across all communities.

"Diwali is a symbol of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Let us celebrate this joyous occasion by embracing the values of peace, brotherhood and togetherness. May the light of Diwali guide us towards a prosperous and inclusive future and inspire us to contribute positively to society," the Haryana governor said in his message.

Advertisment

Both the Punjab and Haryana governors urged citizens to celebrate the festival responsibly, with environmental consciousness. PTI SUN RC