People free to follow any faith but they should give priority to 'human religion': Hosabale

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday said that people are free to follow any faith but they should give priority to "human religion".

Addressing a public meeting at Khalilabad town during the RSS centenary year programme, Hosabale said India's global standing has risen and it is the duty of citizens to strengthen the nation in every sector.

Emphasising that the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' symbolises awareness of one's duty towards the country, he said, "People are free to follow any faith but they should give priority to human religion." Referring to the Partition, Hosabale questioned what happened to Hindus in Pakistan and Kashmir thereafter is known to all.

He said Hindu philosophy teaches non-violence towards all living beings and nature, and highlighted India's unique tradition of naming children after deities.

Hosabale also spoke against casteism and untouchability, calling them shameful practices, and said all people are equal as human beings.

He stressed the need for unity in society, economic strength, use of indigenous products and a firm response to external aggression.

Several BJP leaders, including local MLAs were present at the programme.