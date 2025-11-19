People from all religions found peace at Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s spiritual centre: Andhra CM

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that people from all religions and communities from around the world found peace at Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust started by late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Addressing the birth centenary celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba here, the Chief Minister said people found answers to their problems at the spiritual centre, and those who came with burdens returned feeling rejuvenated.

“People of all religions and all communities from around the world found peace here. They found solutions to their difficulties and problems. Those who came with burdens returned with renewed energy,” said Naidu.

Describing Sathya Sai Baba as the image of God, who walked the earth, the CM said the late spiritual guru was the embodiment of ‘love all – serve all, help ever hurt never’ motto and demonstrated these virtues to all.

According to Naidu, Sathya Sai Baba lived with the zeal of world peace, global prosperity and happiness to all, among other exemplary principles.

Besides turning atheists to spirituality, Naidu said Sathya Sai Baba’s influence was so profound that his devotees ranged from common people to state heads.

The TDP supremo highlighted that devotees descended from across the world to donate hundreds of crores of rupees and relinquish worldly assets to spend peaceful and joyful life in the presence of Sathya Sai Baba.

“Wherever I go, in any country, when I say I am from Andhra Pradesh, many foreigners tell me, ‘We have visited Puttaparthi… we received Baba’s blessings.’ That is the greatness and divine glory of Baba,” he said.

Referring to Baba’s welfare activities, Naidu said 60,000 students from kindergarten to doctoral studies are pursuing free education in 102 Sathay Sai educational institutions.

More than 3,000 patients are receiving free treatment through Sathya Sai hospitals and the spiritual organisation spent Rs 550 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu to supply drinking water in 1,600 villages, benefiting 30 lakh people.

The CM further said that Sathya Sai Trust spent Rs 250 crore on Chennai drinking water modernisation scheme, among several other such activities.

The Sathya Sai Trust operates in 140 countries through 2,000 centres and has a network of 7.5 lakh active members.

The central and state governments will fully support the centenary celebrations, he said adding that the Andhra Pradesh government is already officially organising Sathya Sai Centenary celebrations.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing a special Rs 100 coin and postal stamps in honour of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

PM Modi firmly believes in the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – ‘The World is One Family’, said Naidu and underscored that the PM has taken India’s traditions, Ayurveda, spiritual heritage, yoga and meditation to the global stage.

