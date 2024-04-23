People from low socio-economic background twice as likely to develop chronic pain: Study

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) People from a lower socio-economic background are twice as likely to develop chronic pain after a physical injury, a new research has found.

It also found that people with a combination of factors including smoking, poorer support networks and lower education levels or income could be seven times more likely to develop chronic pain after an injury.

Chronic pain is that which lingers for more than three months after the initial physical injury, while the pain experienced in the first three months is described as 'acute'.

People with chronic pain often experience poorer quality of life and are also more likely to develop diseases including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

Researchers said current approaches to managing chronic pain focus on physically rehabilitating the site of pain, or injury, whereas the body taking more than three months to heal suggests that reasons underlying longer-term pain are more complex.

"The purpose of acute pain is to alter behaviour to protect the body from harm, but chronic pain persists because of a sensitised nervous system that continues our experience of pain, even after the (initial) healing process has completed," said Michael Dunn from the University of Birmingham, UK, and lead author of the study published in the journal PLoS One.

The researchers found that healing is influenced by a range of psychological and social factors. Therefore, treatment focusing solely on the injured body part is often ineffective, they said.

The team found that factors influencing the development of chronic pain were related particularly to one's experiences of pain, rather than a type of injury.

"For that reason, approaches to treating people with musculoskeletal injuries should be more person-centred, focusing on broader biological, psychosocial and social well-being. Put simply, current healthcare approaches do not address all the reasons people do not get better," said Dunn.

Other factors that the researchers identified for an individual to develop chronic pain included lower levels of job satisfaction, stress and depression. PTI KRS NB