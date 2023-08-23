People from West Bengal offer prayers for successful moon mission

Kolkata: People across West Bengal on Wednesday held special prayers in temples for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander module on the moon.

Advertisment

At the Bhole Baba temple on the banks of river Hooghly, BJP leaders along with devotees performed a yagna for the successful soft landing of Vikram lander.

BJP state general secretary Deepanjan Guja, Hooghly-Chinsurah district BJP president Tushar Majumdar were among the devotees who took part in the 'yagna' that started around 11 am.

Majumdar said, "People of this country are all united in their prayers for the successful soft landing of Vikram." At Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district, priests performed a special yagna in Jagrat Kali Maa temple.

Priest Biswajit Lahiri said, "We are praying for the successful landing of the rover on the south pole of the moon." Similar pujas were held at the Shiva temple at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas, at the Maa Manasa temple in Agarpara, at Sidheswari temple in Kamarhati, among others.