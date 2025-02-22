People gave clear verdict on genuine Sena, NCP with thumping Mahayuti win, says Shah

Pune, Feb 22 (PTI) The people of Maharashtra have given a clear verdict on which is the genuine Shiv Sena and NCP by ensuring a massive victory for the Mahayuti in the assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party split in June 2022 and July 2023, respectively, with a faction each of the two parties joining the BJP-led Mahayuti and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The Mahayuti won 230 of the 288 Maharashtra assembly seats in the polls held in November, while the Sena and NCP factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, respectively, fared poorly.

Speaking at an event where sanction letters were allotted to 20 lakh beneficiaries and first instalment was disbursed to 10 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Shah said he was deeply grateful to the people of Maharashtra for the stellar support in the assembly polls.

"Your blessings brought the Mahayuti to power, leading to the formation of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government. By giving a historic mandate, the people of Maharashtra also delivered a clear verdict on which Shiv Sena and which NCP are genuine," Shah said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the second phase of the PMAY was started in the first cabinet meeting after the NDA government came to power for a third consecutive term.

Today is a very momentous day as 20 lakh families have got their first house as part of the scheme, Shah said.

"If there is one state that has got the maximum number of houses under PMAY, it is Maharashtra. Besides housing, the PM has ensured every household has a toilet, which has protected their self esteem," he said.

By 2029, a total of five crore houses will come up under the scheme, of which allotment of 3.80 crore tenements is already over, the Union minister informed. PTI SPK BNM