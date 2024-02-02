People happy about Ram temple, but it does not mean they will vote for BJP: Raj Thackeray

Nashik, Feb 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said while people are happy about the consecration of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya, it does not mean they will vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the mandir issue in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference here, Thackeray appeared non-committal on his party contesting the Lok Sabha elections which are just a few months away.

"No one can predict the result (of Lok Sabha polls). Let the elections happen. People are happy with the Ram temple, but it does not mean they will vote for the BJP," said the MNS leader.

To a question on inclusion of the MNS in the state's opposition bloc, Thackeray shot back, “Who wants to go with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)?" Asked about the Maratha reservation issue, the MNS chief said all demands of the community were accepted except the quota demand.

Thackeray said he would meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday and share the data on toll plazas collected by his party.

"Toll is collected across the globe. I am not against toll collection, but there should be transparency in transactions. If the money goes to the government's coffer, it is right, as money is needed to run the administration. But if it goes to toll collectors or a political party, it's wrong," he said. PTI COR ARU RSY