People have faith befitting reply will be given to Pahalgam attack: Union minister

Madhubani, Apr 24 (PTI) The whole nation is standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and people have faith that a "befitting reply" to the attack will be given at the right time, Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' said on Thursday.

At an event held in Bihar's Madhubani on National Panchayati Raj Day (NPRD), Singh thanked Prime Minister Modi for attending the event despite being heartbroken because of the attack.

"Today is Panchayati Raj Divas (and) PM Modi has come to a panchayat in Madhubani district... An incident happened in Pahalgam, you are heartbroken because of that and the whole nation is with you," the panchayati raj minister said.

"The nation was standing with you when the Pulwama attack happened, and the nation is standing with you today as well. People of the country have faith in your strength, that you will give a befitting reply at the right time," he said.

Singh was talking about the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday in which 26 men, mostly tourists and including a Nepalese citizen, were gunned down in cold blood.

He said the work done by the Union government in panchayats over the last 10 years is showing results now.

The minister also said there has been a seven-fold increase in the amount of grants given by the Finance Commission to the panchayats.

The NPRD marks 32 years since the 73rd Constitutional (Amendment) Act, 1992, which gave constitutional status to panchayats as institutions of rural local self-government.