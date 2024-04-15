People have faith only in BJP, says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday said of all political parties, people have faith only in the BJP and exhorted party workers to support them and ensure that they get benefits of various development schemes.

Addressing a public meeting at Roopwas in Bharatpur, he said the area will benefit immensely from the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

ERCP will provide drinking water to a large area of the state and irrigate 2,80,000 hectares. Kumher, Deeg, Nadbai, Bayana, Rupwas and Ghana sanctuaries will also benefit from this, the chief minister said.

"No power in the world can stop a person who has the desire to work," Sharma said.

He said, "If the public has faith in any political party, then it is the BJP. The people of the country and the state are looking towards the BJP workers. They should maintain people's trust and provide them the benefits of our schemes." He accused the previous Congress government of causing a loss of Rs 90,000 crore to the state electricity over electricity issues. the chief minister claimed that "after three years we will not be buying electricity, we will be selling electricity".

Referring to the paper leak case in Rajasthan, he said those who brought sorrow to the youths of the state would not be spared. PTI AG NSD NSD