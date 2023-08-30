People have huge expectations from INDIA alliance: D Raja

Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Wednesday said the INDIA alliance meeting here has created huge expectations for people of the country .

Raja told PTI that people are looking forward to what is going to be the outcome of the two-day meet of the opposition bloc and are eager that it should get into action.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1 at Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai.

“The BJP government has proved to be disastrous. If the country, Constitution and democracy have to be saved, the BJP has to be thrown out of power. That’s what people are hoping for,” he said.

“The Mumbai meeting should be a step forward from Bangalore because the Bangalore meeting was also a step forward from Bihar,” he said.

All the opposition parties that are coming to attend the INDIA alliance meeting are mature enough, he said. “I don't think there will be any problem. We have not discussed who will be the convener,” he said.

The alliance leaders are getting together for the third round of a brainstorming session here, after Patna and Bengaluru, to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance would announce a coordination committee, which could be of 11 members from principal opposition parties, and will unveil a logo for the bloc. PTI MR NR