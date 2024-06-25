People have not forgotten dark days of Indian democracy: Sao on Emergency

Raipur, Jun 25 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Tuesday attacked the Congress over the imposition of Emergency by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying that people of the country have not forgotten the dark days in democracy.

He also said that by imposing Emergency, the grand old party showed utter disregard for the Constitution.

On June 25, 1975, Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency in the country, suspending civil liberties, jailing opposition leaders and dissidents and effecting press censorship. Emergency was lifted on March 21, 1977.

The BJP targeted the Congress on the 49th anniversary of imposition of Emergency.

Addressing the 'Black Day' programme, Sao said, "Emergency showcased the greed of power and murder of democracy by the then PM Indira Gandhi." "But BJP has taken it up as a mission to make people aware of the tarnished political character of Congress, which is trying to mislead the people of the country in the name of saving democracy," Sao alleged.

"People of the country have not forgotten those dark days in democracy and they very well know that Congress could go to any extent to grab power," he said.

The Congress talks about protecting the Constitution while it has displayed utter disregard for it when Emergency was imposed on the country and civil liberties were curtailed with scores of people being jailed and media gagged, Sao said.

