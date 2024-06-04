People have once again given mandate to BJP: Himachal party chief

Shimla, Jun 4 (PTI) With the BJP leading in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal on Tuesday said people have once again given the mandate to the party.
He said this is a "major defeat" of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who has "failed to deliver" in his government's 18-month tenure so far.
The BJP is leading in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh despite the fact that the Congress government misused its power, Bindal said in a video message released here.
The state government used money, threatened employees and registered false cases against BJP candidates but still the party is winning all four Lok Sabha seats in the state, he said.
BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut is leading by a margin of 70,178 votes over her Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh. Union minister Anurag Thakur, seeking a fifth term from the Hamirpur seat, is ahead by a margin of 1,55,840 votes over the Congress' Satpal Raizada, according to Election Commission data.
Former state BJP president and sitting party MP from Shimla Suresh Kashyap is leading by 85,465 votes and BJP Kangra nominee Rajiv Bhardwaj by 2,33,512 votes.
Bhardwaj's Congress rival Anand Sharma has conceded defeat. PTI BPL DIV DIV