People have only received disappointment in 11 years of BJP rule: SP MP

Firozabad (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman on Wednesday targeted the BJP-led central government, claiming that the people of India have received "only disappointment and despair" during its 11 years in power.

He criticised the BJP for dividing the nation along caste and religious lines.

"In these 11 years, the BJP has failed to provide real development. Instead, it has fostered division and disillusionment among the people," he told reporters.

When asked about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remark that the SP remembers Mohammad Ali Jinnah whenever the BJP celebrates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, Suman retorted, "Yogi should read history properly. The RSS was banned after Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. Sardar Patel lifted the ban on the condition that RSS would not engage in politics." He also expressed strong opposition to the Madhya Pradesh government’s alleged refusal to install a statue of B R Ambedkar at the Gwalior High Court premises.

"If a statue of Manu can be installed at the Rajasthan High Court, why can't a statue of the architect of the Constitution be placed in Madhya Pradesh’s High Court?" he questioned, demanding immediate action from the state government.

Suman was in controversy recently over his statement against Rana Sanga.