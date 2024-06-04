People have placed faith in NDA for 3rd consecutive time, a historic feat: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the NDA's expected majority in the Lok Sabha polls as a historic feat in India's history, noting that people have placed their faith in the ruling alliance for a third consecutive term.

In a post on X, he said, "I bow to the 'Janata Janardan' for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people." He also lauded the alliance's workers for their hard work and said words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts.

Election results showed that though the BJP was set to fall short of a majority in Lok Sabha, its alliance had won or was leading in around 290 seats, above the majority figure of 272.

No prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru has returned to power for a third consecutive term.

With the BJP set to form its maiden government in Odisha, Modi also thanked the voters in the state.

"It's a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha’s unique culture. BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress," he said.

In his reaction to the TDP-led NDA in Andhra Pradesh heading for a huge majority in Andhra Pradesh, he congratulated TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu and another ally Pawan Kalyan of Jana Sena.

"We will work for the all-round progress of AP and ensure the state prospers in the times to come," he said. PTI KR RT RT RT