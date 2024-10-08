People have 'put stamp' on govt's policies: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said people have "put a stamp" on the government's policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also thanked the voters while speaking to reporters.

"I give full credit to Modi ji. With his blessings, under his guidance, people of Haryana have put a stamp on the government's policies," Saini said.

He also thanked PM Modi for his leadership, senior leadership of the BJP and party workers for their hard work, which has "given us this victory", Saini said.

As per the Election Commission's website, the BJP was ahead in 51 seats while the Congress was leading in 34 of the total 90 seats in the state. PTI SUN MNK MNK