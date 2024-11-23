People have shut shops of fake well-wishers of Constitution: Amit Shah on poll results

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for the "historic victory" of the Mahayuti alliance in the state polls and said that by giving such a huge mandate to the NDA, people have shut shops of "fake well-wishers of the Constitution".

Shah also thanked the people of Jharkhand for blessing the BJP with the highest percentage of votes.

"Jai Maharashtra! Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for this historic mandate," the Union minister said in a post on 'X' in Hindi and Marathi.

Maharashtra, the holy land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule and Veer Savarkar, has always kept culture and nation supreme along with development, the senior BJP leader said.

"By giving such a huge mandate to the Mahayuti alliance amidst illusion and lies, the people have closed the shops of those who are fake well-wishers of the Constitution. This victory is the victory of every Maharashtra resident," he said.

The home minister said the victory of the Mahayuti alliance is the victory of "politics of performance" of the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the people of Maharashtra have once again expressed their faith in the legacy of Mahayuti, development, welfare of poor and by rejecting the politics of appeasement.

"Hearty congratulations to all the workers of @BJP4Maharashtra, BJP National President Shri @JPNadda ji, State President Shri @cbawankule ji, Chief Minister Shri @mieknathshinde ji, Deputy Chief Minister Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji and Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks ji for this grand victory," he said.

On the Jharkhand Assembly poll results, the home minister expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for blessing the BJP with the highest percentage of votes.

Congratulating Jharkhand BJP workers for their tireless hard work, Shah asserted that for the party, fulfilling the aspirations of tribal society and protecting their identity is the top priority.

"The NDA's central government is committed to the development, progress and protection of tribal heritage of the people of Jharkhand and under the leadership of Modi ji, we will continue to work in this direction. The BJP will play the role of a positive opposition in Jharkhand," he said.

Maharashtra was coloured a vivid saffron on Saturday with voters giving the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance a landslide win over a tottering MVA while the opposition INDIA bloc looked set to return to power in Jharkhand.

Congratulating all the NDA candidates who won the by-elections held across the country, Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country is witnessing a "beautiful period of development and trust".

He said the NDA's victory in the last Lok Sabha elections, Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections as well as by-elections makes it clear that the people of the country have unwavering faith in PM Modi.

"These victorious candidates of NDA will continue to give their utmost contribution in building a developed and self-reliant India," he said. PTI ACB SKY SKY