People have tremendous trust in PM Modi: BJP after LS poll campaigning ends in Delhi

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) After a gruelling 83-day campaign for the Lok Sabha polls came to an end in Delhi on Friday, the BJP candidates in the seven constituencies of the capital claimed a "tremendous trust" among people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision for a "Viksit Bharat".

Advertisment

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign, led by Modi who held two rallies in Delhi, also saw the participation of top leaders of the saffron party and Union ministers. A total of 131 major public meetings and roadshows were held. Besides, the leaders and workers of the saffron party participated in 2,625 corner meetings and 10,048 contact marches during the campaigning, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

The enthusiasm among people towards Modi and the love received by all the seven party candidates have assured him that the BJP will win all the parliamentary seats in the national capital, Sachdeva was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Delhi BJP.

The poll candidates of the saffron party -- Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (South Delhi), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Harsh Malhotra (East Delhi), Kamaljeet Sehrawat (West Delhi), Yogendra Chandolia (North West Delhi), Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi) and Praveen Khandelwal (Chandni Chowk) -- were present at the Delhi BJP office on Friday. PTI VIT RC