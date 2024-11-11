People hoot at BJP MLA, force him to leave temple inauguration venue for raising Waqf issue

Bagalkote (Karnataka), Nov 11 (PTI) BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was on Monday forced to leave a venue here he was invited to when he tried to bring up the Waqf issue during a temple inauguration.

Advertisment

The MLA representing Vijayapura constituency was invited for the inauguration of Allama Prabhu temple in Terdal in Bagalkote district.

As soon as he raised the Waqf Board issuing eviction notices, outraged people hooted at him and asked him not to raise the matter.

They told him to stick to the topic of temple inauguration and Allama Prabhu.

Advertisment

Muslims in the area are said to have donated Rs 6 lakh for the construction of the temple. After being hooted, the MLA stopped his speech midway and left the venue. PTI GMS SKY SKY