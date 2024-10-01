People in Bengal wait for Durga puja throughout year: Mamata amid cease work by medics

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) In the wake of agitating junior doctors resuming a 'total cease work' ahead of Durga puja, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said people look forward to the festival throughout the year.

Banerjee, while participating in a community Durga puja programme at Sreebhumi Sporting Club organised by her cabinet colleague Sujit Bose, mentioned that the annual aid provided by her government for organising the pujas is helpful to many clubs that are not financially well-off.

Her remarks come in the backdrop of several clubs returning the Rs 85,000 financial aid following ongoing protests over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital in August.

"People of the state wait for Durga Puja festivities throughout the year. Durga Puja in Bengal marks the beginning of the festive season. After that, there will be Diwali, Kali puja, and Chhath puja. This festive season continues till the Christmas in December," Banerjee said.

A day after the Supreme Court observed that medics should perform essential duties, including both in-patient and out-patient services, agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Tuesday resumed the 'total cease work', demanding that the state government address various issues, including the need for enhanced safety and security in hospitals.

The medics held a governing body meeting throughout the night before announcing their decision to go for an indefinite and total cease work from Tuesday morning.

Banerjee, during the first phase of the cease work which continued for 42 days till September 20, had requested the junior doctors to return to work, stating that the people look forward to Durga puja throughout the year.

"There are clubs that don't need the financial assistance provided by the state government. But there are several small clubs, for whom this grant of Rs 85,000 is very helpful, in addition to the concession provided on electricity charges for organising the event," she said.

In an unprecedented act of solidarity with ongoing protests, several Durga puja committees across West Bengal, both small and prominent, have refused the state government's Rs 85,000 grant traditionally provided for the festival, choosing to forgo lavish celebrations this year.

The Durga puja festivities will begin on October 9 this year and will end on October 12 with Vijay Dashami. PTI PNT SUS BDC