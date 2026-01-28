People in Gujarat want change, says Punjab CM

Ahmedabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the mood on the ground indicates that Gujarat is seeking a change, projecting the AAP as the main challenger.

Interacting with reporters after landing at the Ahmedabad airport, Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party has been organising public meetings in villages and major cities across Gujarat.

"Based on the environment we have seen so far, it is clear that the people of Gujarat want something new," he said.

Claiming that Congress is hardly visible in the state anymore, Mann said the big victory of AAP leader Gopal Italia from Visavadar by a large margin (in the 2025 bypoll) is a positive signal for the party.

"We will now work with even greater effort," he added.

Mann said the healthcare and education models implemented successfully by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and Punjab will be replicated across Gujarat.

He also expressed condolences over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier in the day.

On the issue of SIR, Mann said that if any political party, be it national or regional, raises objections or doubts, the Election Commission should come forward and clarify.

"The Election Commission should not impose conditions like 'apologise within 72 hours' or issue pressure-driven instructions. Instead, it should conduct a transparent and credible investigation and give satisfactory answers to the public," he said.

He warned that the creation of fake voters through the SIR (Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls) process will threaten democracy.

Commenting on the UGC rules row, Mann said Constitutional bodies, including the University Grants Commission and the Election Commission, are responsible for providing clear explanations and ensuring public confidence.

Staking claim to Chandigarh as the Punjab capital, Mann said the state has made the highest sacrifices for the country.

"When the nation needed food grains, Punjab's farmers led the Green Revolution and filled the country's grain reserves. Despite this, Punjab does not have its own capital even today," he said.

He asserted that Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, rightfully belongs to Punjab, and the issue has been raised repeatedly in the past.

"Punjab does not even have its own High Court, while even smaller northeastern states do. This has led to increased pendency of cases and overburdening of the system. In today's time, no state should be without its own capital. Chandigarh is Punjab's capital and should remain Punjab's capital," he added. PTI KVM PD NSK