People in Odisha will now get over 400 govt services on WhatsApp

Bhubaneswar, Mar 7 (PTI) People in Odisha will now be able to access over 400 government services, including birth and death certificates and driving licenses, on WhatsApp, officials said.

An agreement regarding this was signed between the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) and Meta India here on Friday.

A total of 429 government services will be available on a single WhatsApp number, officials said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said, "The government of Odisha is committed to delivering seamless public services, ensuring that every citizen experiences convenience and efficiency at the last mile. This commitment is underscored by our investment in technology and training, aiming to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and enhance overall accessibility." Development Commissioner Anu Garg said she was confident that the Unified WhatsApp Bot will empower people.

CGMI's Executive Director Vineet Bharadwaj said ease of access to public services is still a challenge in Odisha.

"Currently, there are four modes of accessing any public service in the state -- visiting the office concerned, accessing the web portal of the department concerned, accessing the specific mobile app of that particular service, or through assisted service (by visiting a Common Service Center)," he said.

"Recognising the need for a more user-friendly and accessible mode for public service delivery, we believe that WhatsApp will enable citizens to avail the desired services on a single platform through a single number," he added.

Bharadwaj said the state government was aiming to deliver all public services notified under the Odisha Right to Public Services Act through WhatsApp by the end of this year.

Meta India's director of business messaging Ravi Garg said, "We are thrilled to partner with the government of Odisha and bring the power and reach of WhatsApp to millions of people in the state, giving them easy access to citizen services at their fingertips."