People in rain-battered southern districts are suffering due to lack of food, claims AIADMK

Tirunelveli (TN), Dec 19 (PTI) People affected by the massive inundation in rain-battered southern districts of Tamil Nadu have been suffering for want of food since the last three days, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday and claimed that hardly any precautionary measures appeared to have been taken by the state government.

Advertisment

Taking a swipe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's claims on handling the situation arising due to the floods in Chennai and suburbs recently, Palaniswami sarcastically remarked that he (the Chief Minister) should visit the flood-hit areas "to hear the praises" from the affected people.

"I met the affected people in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts today. They have not got food for three days. Children have not got milk and people have not received any medical treatment," he told reporters here.

People were contemplating where to go. Therefore, this government should act fast and reach out to the affected, the AIADMK general secretary said immediately after visiting the flood-hit areas in the two districts and distributing relief to the people.

Advertisment

Recalling the havoc caused by Cyclone Michaung, he said from the evening of December 3 to the next morning there was continuous heavy rain in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts leading to inundation of roads and residential areas. People could not leave their homes due to waterlogging.

"The people’s suffering was not visible to the Chief Minister. He says the central team surveyed the damaged areas and lauded his government. But if you (Stalin) visit the affected, you will know what kind of praise this government will get," Palaniswami said.

The people were affected by the floods as the state government did not take proper precautions, he claimed and said that the southern districts were no exception in this regard.

Advertisment

During the previous AIADMK rule, his government completed 85 per cent of the canal restoration work in Thoothukudi under the Smart City project. Had the present DMK government completed the remaining work, the residential areas around the canals would not have been affected by water stagnation.

Palaniswami urged the state government to arrange a special camp to repair the vehicles damaged due to floods in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts.

Steps should also be taken to assess the extent of damage to standing crops in these districts and a compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre should be awarded to the affected ryots.

Advertisment

A solatium of Rs 10 lakh each should be given to the families of 8 people who died in Tirunelveli due to heavy rain, he said.

Efforts should be taken to restore roads and telecommunications connectivity soon and the Chendur superfast express train passengers stranded in Srivaikuntam should be given food and helped to reach their destinations safely.

Contrary to the claims of the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary that 600 boats were sent to rescue the marooned people, not a single boat had reached the affected areas, he claimed.

The former Chief Minister said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) had warned of Cyclone Michaung and cyclonic circulation in the southern districts sufficiently in advance but the state government had not ensured precautionary measures on time. PTI JSP SS