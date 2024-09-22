People injured in clash in UP village, cops attacked while chasing accused; one held

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Three policemen were attacked while they were chasing a man who had allegedly opened fire upon some villagers during a clash here, officials said on Sunday.

The injured cops and the villagers have been hospitalised, with the condition of a sub-inspector said to be critical, the officials said, adding that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident took place in Kislashpur village under the Gagalhedi police station limits, where a clash had erupted between two groups on Saturday night, Additional SP (City) Abhimanyu Manglik said.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and found three persons had suffered bullet injuries, he said.

Some of the cops rushed the injured to a hospital, while a few others chased the accused who were fleeing the spot. Seeing the policemen following him, a man led them to a house, where his associates allegedly attacked the cops with a a sharp-edged weapon, Manglik said.

Two sub-inspectors -- Kishanveer and Parvesh Sharma -- and a constable Mukesh Yadav were injured, the officer said.

The policemen were rushed to a hospital, where condition of one of the injured sub-inspectors was stated to be serious, he added.

Manglik said an accused Shahroz (32) has been arrested and separate police teams have been formed to arrest all those involved in the incident.

A detailed probe is on in the matter and adequate police force has been deployed in the village, he added. PTI COR ABN RPA