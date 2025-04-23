People involved in Pahalgam terror attack will get a 'strong response'; will hunt down those who plotted it: Rajnath

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) People responsible for the "cowardly terrorist attack" on innocent citizens in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam will soon get a "strong response" to their nefarious acts on Indian soil, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, in the first clear indication of India's possible response to the massacre.

Singh while vowing a befitting reply also said India will not only hunt down the people who perpetrated the attack but will also trace those "sitting behind the scenes" who had conspired to carry out the deadly act on the Indian soil.

The defence minister's remarks while delivering the annual Arjan Singh Memorial lecture came a day after 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam in an attack that triggered wide-spread outrage within India and abroad.

Hours before the address, Singh reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a nearly two-and-a-half-hour meeting that was attended by NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

"Yesterday, in Pahalgam, our country lost many innocent citizens in a cowardly attack by terrorists targeting religion. This extremely inhuman act has plunged all of us into deep grief and pain," the defence minister said.

"From this platform, I assure the countrymen that in view of the incident, the government of India will take every step that is necessary and appropriate.

"And we will not only trace those who perpetrated this incident. We will also reach out to those who, sitting behind the scenes, have conspired to carry out the nefarious act on the soil of India," Singh said.

The defence minister said "India is such an old civilization and such a big country that it cannot be intimidated by any such terrorist activities." "The people responsible for such acts will get a strong response in the near future," he asserted.

In the context of cross-border terrorist incidents, Singh said: "History is witness to the withering away of nations not due to the action of the adversary, but due to the result of their own misdeeds. I hope people across the border look at lessons of history more closely".

Singh described the attack in Pahalgam as "extremely inhuman" that has "left all of us in deep grief and pain".

"First of all, I express my deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones. In this sad time, I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls." "I would like to reiterate India's firm resolve that we have a zero tolerance policy against terrorism. Every citizen of India is united against this cowardly act," he said.

The high-level meeting chaired by Singh discussed all possible aspects of the situation that emerged in Jammu and Kashmir following the terror attack, the sources said, declining to share further details.

It is learnt that Singh directed the armed forces to enhance their combat readiness and increase the intensity of anti-terror operations.

In the meeting, Army Chief Gen Dwivedi presented a detailed overview of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir including deployment of his forces.

Strongly condemning the terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said those behind the "heinous act" will be brought to justice.

Several meetings on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir have taken place since the terror attack.

Prime Minister Modi returned to New Delhi this morning after cutting short his two-day trip to Saudi Arabia.

Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar on Tuesday evening to spearhead the security measures.

Shortly after landing in Delhi, Modi held a meeting with NSA Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

In his address, Singh stressed that national security cannot be ensured through import dependency, and the government is working relentlessly towards achieving defence sovereignty.

He stated that emphasis is being laid on manufacturing defence equipment within the country and the efforts of Ministry of Defence are yielding positive results.

Singh termed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Light Utility Helicopter Prachand, Akash & BrahMos Air Defence weapons as shining examples of the capability of Indian designers, engineers and scientists.

"Today, not only has there been unparalleled growth in defence manufacturing in the public sector, the private sector is also participating with great enthusiasm." PTI MPB ZMN GSN GSN GSN