People joining BJP to save 'ruined' Jharkhand, says Union minister Chouhan

Bhopal, Sep 1 (PTI) Union Minister and BJP in-charge for Jharkhand assembly polls Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said people were joining hands with his party to save the "ruined" tribal-dominated eastern state.

The Hemant Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand has ruined the state and there is anarchy everywhere, Chouhan told PTI.

"Mountains of currency notes are being unearthed (in raids by probe agencies) from politicians and bureaucrats. Jharkhand ministers and others are involved in it. Land of tribals is being usurped by intruders, who are marrying local girls and buying plots in their name," he alleged.

"This election is to save Jharkhand. And to save it, people are coming with the BJP. We are unitedly doing a good job in Jharkhand," he added.

Incidentally, former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren joined the BJP on Friday, while ex-JMM legislator Lobin Hembrom crossed over to the saffron camp a day later. PTI LAL BNM