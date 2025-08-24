People like Harsh Mander, Prashant Bhushan in Assam to ‘spread unrest’: Himanta

Margherita (Assam), Aug 24 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday claimed that the Congress, Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind, intellectuals like Harsh Mander and Prashant Bhushan and some elements in Pakistan and Bangladesh are working to weaken the state.

He said "few individuals" have been visiting different parts of the state since Saturday to "spread unrest", while asserting that the government is keeping a watchful eye to foil all such attempts.

Speaking to reporters on sidelines of a programme here, Sarma said, "In Assam, Congress, Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind, Prashant Bhushan, Harsh Mander and intellectuals like them, and some elements from Pakistan and Bangladesh are active with the aim to weaken our state." "We, all Assamese and Indians, have to be united to defeat this conspiracy," he added.

Sarma claimed that few individuals are moving across the state since Saturday to spread unrest.

"Harsh Mander, Prasant Bhushan have been visiting different places since yesterday. Another group of similar people, including Jawahar Sircar, Wajahat Habibullah and Fayaz Shaheen are also touring lower Assam districts. They are only meeting leaders of minority community and Jamaat-e-Islami in Assam to create an atmosphere of unrest," the chief minister said.

Sarma said their movements are being closely monitored to ensure that "they do not succeed the way they did during NRC".

In a post on X, the chief minister said, "After Jamaat-e-Hind’s outburst demanding my dismissal yesterday, a Delhi-based team — Harsh Mander, Wajahat Habibullah, Fayaz Shaheen, Prashant Bhushan, and Jawahar Sircar — is now camping in Assam." Sarma alleged that their sole aim is to paint the lawful evictions as so-called ‘humanitarian crisis’.

"This is nothing but a planned attempt to weaken our fight against illegal encroachers. We are alert and firm — no propaganda or pressure will stop us from protecting our land and culture," he added.